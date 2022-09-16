A stolen bicycle led to the arrest of a local man Thursday evening.

A Frankfort police officer observed 30-year-old Benet Linney riding a bike that matched the description of a bicycle that was stolen on Holmes Street earlier in the week at 6:55 p.m.

