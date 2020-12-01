An alleged burglar is recovering after being shot by a Franklin County homeowner early Saturday morning.
Brandon Bethea, 28, was arrested Saturday morning after he was released from Frankfort Regional Medical Center. Deputies said Bethea was shot in the “rear end” by the homeowner, who was armed with a handgun.
Franklin County sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on Whiteoak Drive, near Owenton Road, at 1:27 a.m. Saturday after the residents heard someone in the basement. According to dispatch records, the homeowner confronted the person in the basement and shot him once.
Deputies said there was “significant damage” to an exterior basement door, according to the arrest citation.
Bethea was transported to FRMC, where he was treated and released.
Bethea, though, was uncooperative with deputies and hospital staff, and refused to give his true identity, authorities said.
Franklin County Sheriff Chris Quire said Bethea was initially booked at the Franklin County Regional Jail as a John Doe, but jail staff later identified him as Bethea.
Quire said the investigation is ongoing, and the case will likely be presented to the commonwealth’s attorney soon. Though Quire said he did not anticipate any charges against the homeowner, evidence and information would be presented to the commonwealth's attorney on both.
According to the US Concealed Carry Association, Kentucky is a Castle Doctrine state where people are immune from criminal and civil law if they use a firearm in self defense. It allows force to be used to prevent the commission of a crime involving the use of force, or if the person believes it is necessary to prevent death or serious physical injury to himself or another person.
Bethea was charged with first-degree burglary, a Class B felony, and first-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony. He is being held on a $50,000 bond, according to the jail website.
