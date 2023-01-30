A Louisville man who allegedly lied to law enforcement about his identity when a deputy pulled him over for an active arrest warrant Saturday got two felonies added to his rap sheet.

A Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested Brian Hurley for the charges on his warrant, identity theft and possession of heroin at 12:12 p.m.

