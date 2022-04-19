Local law enforcement agencies have announced the formation of an information task force.

The task force will be composed of representatives from the Franklin County Regional Jail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Police Department and Franklin County Coroner’s Office.

The combined agencies will work together to share information to better serve the community and will meet regularly and on an as-needed basis.

According to Jailer Jake Banta, the first meeting was successful in sharing information that proved vital to an ongoing investigation.

The mission of the task force is “to communicate and share information pertaining to any and all criminal activity.”

Each agency will be able to use the information in the investigation and prosecution of the crimes that occur in the community.

One of the main focuses of the task force is to share info pertaining to the opioid epidemic.

