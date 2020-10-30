An Alabama man charged with stealing a ground-penetrating radar unit and nearly crashing into an off-duty officer was sentenced to probation.
Robert Callison, of Boaz, Alabama, pleaded guilty a year ago to a multitude of charges including receiving stolen property worth more than $10,000, a Class C felony; first-degree wanton endangerment and tampering with physical evidence, both Class D felonies; possession of drug paraphernalia and third-degree possession of a controlled substance, both Class A misdemeanors; DUI, first offense, and possession of marijuana, both Class B misdemeanors; and reckless driving and improper parking/block traveled portion of highway, both violations.
Friday morning, Franklin Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd sentenced Callison to a total of five years for each felony count and 12 months for each misdemeanor.
All the sentences will run concurrently for a total of five years, which was probated for a similar length. As Callison is not a Kentucky resident and was passing through at the time of the incident, Shepherd allowed Callison’s probation to be unsupervised provided he offer a DNA sample with in 60 days.
According to prosecutors, Callison was arrested Aug. 12, 2019, after he ran afoul of snarled traffic on Interstate 64. An off-duty officer was slowing for traffic with his family in the vehicle when he saw another car approaching quickly from behind. The other car swerved onto the shoulder and began veering in and out of traffic. The officer and a Louisville Metro Police officer got behind the car until local officers arrived.
When they did, Callison was passed out behind the steering wheel. Once he woke, he tried to drive away but was stopped and arrested.
After being contacted by law enforcement in Pennsylvania, local officers executed a search warrant on the vehicle and found the radar unit, valued at $22,000, in the trunk.
So, what was Robert Callison, of Boaz, Alabama, doing with a stolen ground piercing radar unit? Can you imagine what a rogue band of militia misfits could do with such a machine it they were plotting to capture a lee-brawl governor who was violating their freedom by trying to get them to mask up during a pandemic or something like that?
Where did he get it? And don't listen to his cockamamie story that some older boys bought it for him.
