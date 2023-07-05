A local woman is facing a felony charge after allegedly admitting to ingesting a ½ gram of heroin when she saw a Frankfort police officer approaching her at River View Park Tuesday night.

The officer on West Broadway was approached by two citizens at 10:29 p.m. who stated that a couple up the street were fighting. Police located 30-year-old Jessica Stewart and a male arguing at the pavilion above the farmers market.

Jessica Stewart

