Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Frankfort man accused of trafficking in methamphetamine and marijuana Thursday night.

A deputy observed 46-year-old Anthony Engler, whose driver’s license is suspended, leaving Days Inn on U.S. 127 South in a red Dodge Durango at 10:16 p.m. and followed him to Papa John’s on Louisville Road where a traffic stop was initiated.

Anthony Engler

After placing Engler under arrest, a K9 was brought in to conduct an open air sniff of his vehicle. K9 Chase alerted on the vehicle and a probable cause search ensued.

Deputies located a camouflage bag in the backseat which reportedly contained crystal methamphetamine, marijuana, digital scales and sandwich baggies commonly used by drug traffickers, according to his arrest citation.

Engler was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 2 grams methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony; trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces), first offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia, both Class A misdemeanors; and operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, a Class B misdemeanor.

He was transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail. Bond has not yet been set in his case.

