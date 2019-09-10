A Frankfort man accused of fatally shooting 24-year-old Coty Lee Brumback and his dog in a downtown parking garage last Wednesday was indicted on numerous charges, including murder, by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday.
Antonio Bolling, 40, allegedly shot Baloo, a blue heeler, before shooting Brumback in the garage located between St. Clair Street and Catfish Alley. The incident stemmed from a heated exchange between the two earlier in the evening, according to police.
“At some point when the victim left the street and went to the parking garage, he was followed — him and his friends — by our suspect and apparently the altercation rehashed,” Frankfort Police Department Capt. Dustin Bowman said last week.
Bolling was arrested a short time later and police confirmed a weapon was recovered. He was transported to Franklin County Regional Jail, where he is being held on a $1 million full cash bond. During his arraignment in Franklin District Court last week, he pleaded not guilty.
On Tuesday, the grand jury indicted him on charges of murder, a capital offense and Class A felony; first-degree possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, a Class C felony; tampering with physical evidence, a Class D felony; second-degree cruelty to animals, a Class A misdemeanor; and two counts of second-degree persistent felony offender.
The persistent felony offender charges were added because Bolling was convicted of two counts of first-degree trafficking in cocaine in 2016. He pleaded guilty and was given three years’ probation.
It was his second stint on probation.
Four years prior he was sentenced to two years’ probation on assault and criminal trespass charges — both misdemeanor offenses that were reduced from felonies. In that case from an incident in October 2010, Bolling went to his ex-girlfriend’s house and broke her new boyfriend’s jaw by punching him in the face.