The Frankfort man accused in the fatal shooting of a Louisville man on Owenton Avenue in early December entered a not guilty plea to the charges against him during his arraignment in Franklin Circuit Court Friday.

Camron J. Green, 21, is charged with murder, a capital offense and Class A felony, and tampering with physical evidence, a Class D felony.

On the morning of Dec. 9, Frankfort/Franklin County 911 dispatch received two calls regarding the shooting of a male in the area of 421 Owenton Ave.

Green was reportedly one of the callers and informed authorities that he had just shot a man, who was later identified as 24-year-old Aundria “Dre” Scott. Green alleged that Scott pulled a gun on him.

First responders located Scott lying in the road with apparent gunshot wounds. He was transported to the Frankfort Regional Medical Center via ambulance where he succumbed to his injuries at 8:32 a.m.  

At the scene, FPD also located Green, who stated he was the shooter.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area, which is located off Holmes Street, and shut down the road for an extended amount of time following the shooting.

FPD contacted Frankfort Independent Schools and Franklin County Schools in order to keep school buses away from the area.

Green is being held in the Franklin County Regional Jail on a $100,000 full-cash bond. A pretrial conference and trial date will be set in his case.

