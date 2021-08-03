When police arrested a 28-year-old Frankfort woman for reportedly shoplifting from Dollar General on Versailles Road Saturday evening they also discovered three illegal drugs in her possession.

Frankfort Police were dispatched to the store at 8 p.m. Saturday after an employee witnessed Kristen Cox, who appeared to be under the influence of drugs, stealing items. The employee who phoned authorities said Cox had left the store and was at the Dollar Tree next door.

Officers allegedly found the stolen items in her purse along with a small baggie of heroin, a folded piece of paper containing methamphetamine and a bag of marijuana. According to her arrest citation, Cox also had a pipe with marijuana residue and several syringes — including one that was loaded with suspected heroin — in her possession.

Cox is charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), first offense, both Class D felonies; possession of drug paraphernalia and theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, less than $500), both Class A misdemeanors; and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.

She is being held in the Franklin County Regional Jail on a $10,000 full-cash bond.

