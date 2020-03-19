With a confirmed case of coronavirus now in Franklin County, first responders are among those on the front lines.
Police officers, sheriff’s deputies, EMS crews and firefighters don’t have the option of working from home, and all of Franklin County’s emergency agencies have their own precautions.
While the City of Frankfort has closed all city offices and allowed employees to work from home, Franklin County Sheriff Chris Quire said in a statement Wednesday his office would remain open, though many services are available online.
“Our deputies will continue to patrol the county, check on businesses and conduct welfare checks,” Quire said. “We are equipped with personal protection equipment so you could see deputies wearing gloves, masks and gowns covering their uniforms. This is for your protection as well as ours.”
Frankfort Police Chief Charles Adams said his department has changed how it responds to calls.
“We are only responding to calls actually in progress,” he said. "For other matters, reports can be taken over the phone."
Franklin County Fire Chief Kevin Hutcherson said dispatchers are asking additional questions of callers.
“Our dispatch is screening callers and asking callers if they have had a fever or a cough,” Hutcherson said. “We are responding appropriately based on the responses to these questions. We are limiting our exposure by reducing our initial contact to prevent any possibility (of coronavirus).”
So far, Hutcherson said, the department’s call volume may be a little lower than normal.
Quire said he has seen an increase in the number of domestic disturbance calls in recent days, and he expects more thefts to occur as well.
“If you are in a stressful situation and can take a walk to calm the situation, please do so,” he said. “Your mental health is just as important as your physical health. Many local gyms are offering free online workouts that you can do at home, which is a source of anxiety relief and family bonding.”
Adams said he has not seem any crime increases yet but said it is a possibility as recommendations continue for people to stay home and many businesses are closed.
“There is a chance domestic violence could increase or children … may get out and break into cars or cause mischief,” Adams said.
“My biggest concern is keeping our officers and staff well,” he said. “We have sent our civilian (employees) home.”
Added Quire: “We want you to be well, we want our staff to be well as we will get through this.”
