A Waddy man reportedly involved in a four-vehicle accident at the intersection of Versailles and Chenault roads Thursday evening was arrested on a slew of charges.

Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies en route to the scene of the multi-vehicle accident were alerted that the driver of one of the vehicles had fled westbound on Interstate 64.

Darren Howard

Darren Howard

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription