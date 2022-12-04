A Waddy man reportedly involved in a four-vehicle accident at the intersection of Versailles and Chenault roads Thursday evening was arrested on a slew of charges.
Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies en route to the scene of the multi-vehicle accident were alerted that the driver of one of the vehicles had fled westbound on Interstate 64.
Law enforcement located the run vehicle near the 54-mile marker, but the driver of the vehicle — later identified as 53-year-old Darren Howard — allegedly refused to stop. Another deputy was able to throw stop sticks in front of the Chevy Silverado causing the front left and rear tires to deflate. The truck eventually stopped near the 50-mile marker and Howard was escorted from the vehicle and handcuffed.
In his arrest citation, a deputy noted that Howard appeared heavily intoxicated, had bloodshot eyes and a strong smell of alcoholic beverage on his breath. He was reportedly unable to stand on his own and keep his balance and refused a blood draw.
According to his arrest citation, an unopened can of beer was found in his truck. He also allegedly told authorities that he had a few beers at a friend’s house.
His arrest report also indicates that while at Frankfort Regional Medical Center, where he was taken to receive medical clearance, Howard “yelled and cussed” and threatened a deputy.
Howard is accused of hitting three vehicles — one with one adult and three children inside, another with two adults and a third with one adult.
He is charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), both Class D felonies; leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance and third-degree terroristic threatening, Class A misdemeanors; second-degree disorderly conduct, menacing and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, first offense, all Class B misdemeanors; and speeding 10 mph over limit (work zone) and failure to wear seat belts, violations.
Howard was transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail where he is being held. Bond has not yet been set in his case.
