Franklin County Clerk Jeff Hancock is scheduled for arraignment in a Georgia court later this month on a misdemeanor charge of public intoxication.
Solicitor General C.R. Chisholm said the arraignment is set for Nov. 26 in Athens-Clarke County Municipal Court.
Hancock was charged after he allegedly tried to fight bar patrons and employees at 100 Proof bar following the University of Kentucky's football game at the University of Georgia in October, according to Athens-Clarke County Police Department records.
“It’s my private affair. It has nothing to do with you guys,” Hancock told The State Journal on Monday. He said he is being represented by Athens lawyer Mo Wiltshire, who did not return a request for comment by press time. His website lists his specialties as criminal defense, DUI defense and domestic violence defense.
Hancock previously said that he was mistaken for a group of other rowdy bar patrons at 100 Proof on the night of Oct. 19 and that he was in the wrong place at the wrong time. Calls and emails from The State Journal to 100 Proof have not been returned.
Hancock was reelected county clerk without opposition last year.