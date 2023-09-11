A rash of robberies allegedly committed by a Lexington man kept Frankfort police busy Sunday morning.
The first call came in at 7:45 a.m. from the Marathon gas station in the 900 block of East Main Street. Maurice Curry Jr., 22, reportedly used a pink Taser to threaten and demand money from a clerk.
Police say he then punched the female clerk in the face, put his foot on her neck and continued to strike her. She sustained facial injuries. Curry made off with an undetermined amount of money.
Law enforcement was alerted of a second robbery in progress call from the Shell station in the 200 block of Versailles Road a short time later. Curry is accused of using a handgun to demand money from the clerk, striking the clerk in the face with the gun and stealing money, a laptop and a cellphone.
A third robbery call from Walgreen’s in the 300 block of Versailles Road came in around 8:41 a.m. Curry allegedly brandished the handgun and demanded money from the employee before fleeing on foot toward Speedway.
According to his arrest citation, a Walgreen’s manager took photos of Curry’s vehicle and provided the direction he went. He was reportedly observed sitting in the vehicle in the middle of the road on St. Clair Street “counting a large amount of money.”
Police and Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to Mero Street in reference to a suspicious person in a vehicle that matched Curry’s description. A deputy found the vehicle and initiated a pursuit.
Curry crashed his car on U.S. 127 South near Speedway on Louisville Road and led law enforcement on a short foot pursuit while allegedly carrying a handgun. A deputy reportedly saw him throw the gun over a fence, where it was recovered. Curry was detained behind Bradford Square.
All three businesses that were robbed allegedly identified Curry as the suspect. He was taken to Frankfort Regional Medical Center for medical clearance.
“While at the hospital, Curry assaulted a nurse and threatened to take away [two officers’] handguns and shoot everyone,” his arrest citation states.
He is charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree assault, both Class B felonies; second-degree assault, a Class C felony; first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle) and tampering with physical evidence, both Class D felonies; and third-degree terroristic threatening and fourth-degree assault (minor injury), both Class A misdemeanors.
Curry is lodged in the Franklin County Regional Jail. He is being held on a $100,000 full-cash bond.
