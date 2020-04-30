Surveillance video helped deputies identify a suspect in a pair of recent church burglaries, and led to charges in another theft.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, someone broke into St. John’s Baptist Church on St. John’s Road and Providence Church on Georgetown Road on April 22. A number of items were taken from the churches, including televisions and DVD players. 

The investigation uncovered surveillance video footage of a vehicle used in the burglaries. After the video was posted online, detectives received a tip about the possible owner of the vehicle.

On Wednesday, deputies interviewed 26-year-old Jacob West, of Frankfort, who admitted to committing the burglaries, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

West was also charged with stealing $1,500 from a female acquaintance, an incident that was reported to Frankfort Police hours before his interview about the churches. After obtaining a search warrant for West’s residence, deputies reportedly recovered $600 of the missing money.

West was arrested and charged with two counts of third-degree burglar and one count of theft by unlawful taking over $500, both Class D felonies.

