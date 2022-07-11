Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies served four complaint warrants on a Kentucky man who attempted to flee from a traffic stop Sunday night.

Deputies pulled over a vehicle on U.S. 127 South at 11:19 p.m. because the vehicle’s headlights were not on. When a deputy made contact with the vehicle, he reportedly smelled marijuana inside.

According to his arrest citation, while the deputy was trying to identify the vehicle’s occupants, 22-year-old Kylin Gaston, a passenger, fled the scene on foot. He continued running despite deputies’ commands to stop.

When deputies caught up to him, Gaston allegedly began to fight in order to get away.

He was arrested and is charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), a Class D felony, and resisting arrest, a Class A misdemeanor.

Gaston was also served with four Fayette County complaint warrants for violation of a Kentucky Emergency Protective Order/Domestic Violence Order (EPO/DVO), a Class A misdemeanor.

He is lodged in the Franklin County Regional Jail on a $3,000 full-cash bond.

