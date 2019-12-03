A Frankfort man is accused of stealing a motorized shopping cart from Walmart.
Stephen D. Baker, 60, was indicted last week on one count of receiving stolen property under $10,000, a Class D felony.
“I don’t know if this is the stupidest or smartest crime I’ve ever heard of,” Commonwealth's Attorney Larry Cleveland said.
According to Cleveland, Baker showed up at the courthouse last month with the motorized shopping cart and parked it outside. Security noticed the cart and asked Baker about it.
“At first he told them he built it himself,” Cleveland said. “Then he told them he bought it at the thrift store.”
Courthouse security decided to call Walmart, which confirmed it was missing a motorized cart.
Cleveland said Baker was carrying a McDonald’s cup and a book of the collected works of William Faulkner with him. Cleveland does not believe Baker is disabled.
Baker is being held at the Franklin County Regional Jail on a $5,000 bond. He was taken into custody on Nov. 19.
Baker’s arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 20.