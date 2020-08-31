The state Attorney General’s Office determined Monday the Kentucky State Police violated the state Open Records Act in not releasing the incident report from a May 2 shooting in Frankfort.

The incident involved two Frankfort police officers who shot and wounded 36-year-old Edward Dean.

In a three-page ruling issued Monday afternoon, Assistant Attorney General Michelle Harrison said the attorney for the KSP “did not articulate how the release of this incident report would harm the investigation.” The AG's opinion followed a review of the report by Harrison.

“Following this confidential review, this Office is satisfied that the incident report in dispute is similar to those incident reports that this Office has routinely held as subject to inspection. That is, there is nothing on the face of the records that appears could harm the investigation.”

The decision was praised by an attorney who advises The State Journal on open records and open meetings law.

This is outstanding,” said retired Assistant Attorney General Amye Bensenhaver, who wrote open records and open meetings opinions for 25 years.

“As the Office of the Attorney General retreats from well-established caselaw, this shines as a example of how the law enforcement exceptions to the open records law should be interpreted. The merit attorney who wrote the open records decision, Michelle Harrison, clearly differentiates an incident report from an intelligence and investigative report and holds the agency to its burden of proving that disclosure of the incident report would cause actual concrete harm to the investigation/enforcement action — not a speculative risk of harm.”

The State Journal requested a copy of KSP’s incident report for the investigation in a June 1 letter. The KSP Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the officers’ actions. The Frankfort Police Department told The State Journal previously that it did not generate an incident report and that KSP was handling the investigation.

The KSP denial said the report was “part of an investigation that is still open …” and its release “could result “in prejudice to the witnesses and may adversely affect their recollection of the events.”

The City of Frankfort later released a copy of its “response to resistance” report, which identified the officers involved as Josh McConnell and Carlos Carcamo.

Officers responded to a report of an intoxicated and armed man in a residence on Hiawatha Trail around 8 p.m. May 2.

Police records said Dean was aggressive toward officers after he left the residence and did not comply with officers’ commands to drop the firearm. Carcamo said he fired one shot and McConnell said he fired four. Frankfort Police Assistant Police Chief Lynn Aubrey said previously the officers were off work for one week and assigned to administrative duty for a second week before they returned to duty.

Dean was indicted in June following his release from the hospital. He was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, a Class D felony, and menacing, a Class B misdemeanor. 

According to online court records, Dean is scheduled for a pretrial conference Sept. 18 in Franklin Circuit Court.

