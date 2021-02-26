A judge granted an order for murder suspect Clifton Sapp to meet personally with his attorney in hopes of obtaining his medical records.
Friday in Franklin Circuit Court, Sapp’s attorney Nathan Goodrich told Judge Phillip Shepherd the necessary records are in New York.
Goodrich said he spoke with Sapp’s wife and mother, who told him where the necessary records are located. New York authorities, though, will not recognize a Kentucky order to release the records, he said. Instead, they require a signed document from Sapp.
There were records on file for Sapp at either Eastern State Hospital or the University of Kentucky HealthCare, Goodrich said.
Getting Sapp to sign the waiver would mean personally meeting with him behind the glass, Goodrich said.
“I don’t want to disrupt operations at the jail when there is active COVID,” Goodrich said.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Larry Cleveland said the records were needed for an examination of Sapp at the Kentucky Correctional and Psychiatric Center.
“Competency and criminal responsibility will be crucial in this case,” Goodrich said.
Shepherd granted the order so the case can proceed.
Sapp, 40, is charged with murder for allegedly stabbing 56-year-old Robin Jones at the Access Men’s Shelter in downtown Frankfort on Nov. 10.
According to court documents, witnesses told police they saw Sapp stab Jones inside the facility before dragging her body to the sidewalk outside. Other witnesses said they saw Sapp standing over her while holding a knife.
During Sapp’s preliminary hearing in Franklin District Court, Frankfort Police Detective Artie Stratton said Sapp was not cooperative with officers.
“He kept saying his name was Court Case,” Stratton said in court on Nov. 18.
Stratton also said officers found a knife in Sapp’s pocket, which they believe was used in Jones’ death.
Jones was kitchen manager at the facility, and had worked or volunteered there for more than a decade.
Sapp is being held in the Franklin County Detention Center on a $250,000 cash bond for murder, a capital offense; resisting arrest, a Class A misdemeanor; and disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor.
