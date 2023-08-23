A local woman was arrested Monday after police say she strangled and bit her juvenile niece on the cheek during an altercation on Aug. 14.

Annescia Jackson, 56, allegedly intentionally restricted the normal breathing of the 14-year-old when she placed her arm around the teenager’s neck, leaving a visible injury. During the incident, Jackson is also accused of biting the child’s cheek, also leaving an injury.

Annescia Jackson

