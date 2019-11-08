A man charged with murder and first-degree robbery is set for trial early next year.
Krishaun Mays, 20, is accused of murdering 21-year-old Jared Banta during an armed robbery at Country Hills Apartments in December 2016. His trial is scheduled for Feb. 2.
Franklin County Circuit Judge Thomas Wingate heard from attorneys Friday concerning DNA testing of a firearm entered in as evidence in the case. The firearm was supposed to be sent to the crime lab quite some time ago, but the order was lost.
The crime lab told the court it needs 16 weeks to run the tests that the defense is requesting, but in this circumstance, it can have the tests done in 12 weeks in order to have everything ready for trial. To get the testing done in time, however, the crime lab needed the firearm and DNA samples from evidence no later than Monday.
By the end of the status hearing, it was determined the crime lab would collect the firearm Friday and would receive the needed DNA samples by early next week.
Mays’ trial was postponed earlier this year due to his being assigned a new defense attorney and the prosecution’s desire to use statements from a co-defendant in the case, according to previous State Journal reports.
Public defender Ladonna Adkins originally represented Mays, but his case was reassigned to public defenders Amanda Doreamon, Effy Folberg and Jason Hart earlier this year.
Four other people were charged in connection with Banta’s death: Kendrick Burton, Brooke Kennedy, Cameron Montgomery and Victorya Young.
The defendants allegedly conspired to rob Banta by pretending to set up a marijuana deal. Court documents accuse Mays of being the one to pull the trigger, delivering a fatal shot to Banta’s torso.
Since their indictments in early 2017, three of the defendants have accepted plea deals.
Kennedy pleaded guilty to first-degree complicity to robbery, a Class B felony, and criminal facilitation to muder, a Class D felony, in 2017. She was sentenced to 15 years in prison.
A year after Kennedy, Montgomery pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal facilitation to robbery and complicity to reckless homicide, both Class D felonies, and was sentenced to shock probation and sent to a dual-diagnosis treatment program.
After agreeing to testify against Burton and Mays, Young pleaded guilty to second-degree complicity to robbery and a lesser charge of second-degree complicity to manslaughter, both Class C felonies, in May. She faces up to 20 years in prison but will not be sentenced until after her co-defendants’ trials.
As of Friday afternoon, Burton did not have a court date set.