Within the next 180 days, Thomas S. Banta will have to donate $5,000 to Women of the Well Ministry in Louisville at the orders of Franklin County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Wingate.
Banta, 71, was sentenced Friday to five years of supervised probation after pleading guilty in October to promoting prostitution, a Class D felony, and unlawful imprisonment and three counts of criminal attempt to impersonate a peace officer, both Class A misdemeanors.
“You need to make some sort of amends,” Wingate said before ordering Banta to make the donation to the nonprofit that aids women escaping domestic violence, human trafficking and any form of the adult sex industry.
The investigation into the former Franklin County constable began in 2015 after a woman, who is now in her 40s, told investigators she began working for Banta as a sex worker when she was in the eighth grade.
The investigation led authorities to identify more women who said they were sex workers for Banta.
“Certainly his actions in this case are reprehensible…,” Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Zachary Becker said.
In October, Becker suggested to the judge that Banta be sentenced to a total of three years in prison and took no position on probation.
Due to the charges Banta pleaded guilty to, his age and lack of criminal history, a prison sentence may not be appropriate, Becker said on Friday, leaving it up to the judge.
“Tom apologized,” Banta’s attorney Guthrie True added before Wingate ultimately decided on probation.
“You’ve embarrassed yourself,” Wingate told Banta in court on Friday. “You’ve embarrassed your family.”
Becker also addressed why the case took so long to reach a resolution.
There was some question as to whether a list of people who used Banta's prostitution service existed. There were rumors that list included state legislators, Becker said.
“I’m just going to ask: Is there a ‘black book?’” Wingate asked.
True said no.
In court documents, there are names of men who witnesses claimed were Banta's clients, but no specific document was uncovered.
The State Journal reviewed the names, which are part of a public court file, and decided not to publish them because the alleged clients' involvement could not be independently confirmed and none have been charged with a crime. The State Journal found no names of legislators or other high-level public officials in the court file.
Becker also said there were issues with the witnesses in the case. Due to many of them having a criminal history and drug abuse issues, a jury could question their credibility as witnesses if the case had gone to trial.
Banta was originally charged with one count of kidnapping a minor, a Class B felony, and three counts of impersonating a peace officer and one count of promoting prostitution, both Class D felonies.
While investigating the prostitution ring, authorities learned of a kidnapping incident involving co-defendant Hendra “Dre” Valentine and a then-17-year-old male. A witness who worked for Banta’s private investigation and security service recalled seeing Banta and Valentine bring in the juvenile with his hands zip-tied behind his back, according to court documents.
Court documents say the juvenile was a suspect in a theft case that Banta’s private investigation business was looking into. The juvenile and his grandmother were under the impression that Banta and Valentine were police officers.
Valentine pleaded guilty to felony criminal facilitation to kidnapping a minor, a Class D felony and four counts of facilitation to impersonating a peace officer, all Class A misdemeanors in 2016.
He has yet to be sentenced.