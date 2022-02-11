Frankfort police arrested a local man on a litany of charges including assault on a police officer following a fight at Rose’s Pub Thursday night.
Officers, who were dispatched to the Elkhorn Court bar at 10:26 p.m., made contact with a male who had a large laceration to his head. The male told police that Jordan Stigers, 25, struck him in the face before leaving the pub.
Police located Stigers, of Frankfort, walking in the middle of the road on Navajo Trail a few minutes later and reportedly observed that his speech was slurred and that he had an odor of alcohol on his breath.
According to his arrest citation, Stigers became combatant with officers after he was read his Miranda rights and handcuffed. He attempted to pull away and resist arrest multiple times, the report states.
After being placed inside a police vehicle, Stigers allegedly kicked the windows violently. When FPD Officer Austin Childers opened the door to the vehicle, Stigers reportedly pushed himself out of the vehicle and kicked Childers in the lower shin, causing physical injuries. While being put back in the vehicle, Stigers allegedly elbowed the officer and began screaming despite being asked to stop multiple times.
Childers transported him to Frankfort Regional Medical Center for treatment and Stigers reportedly began screaming profanities. Per his arrest report, Stigers “spit blood and bodily fluids on both an officer and a deputy and threatened to have the law enforcement officers “killed and assaulted after his release.” At one point, he allegedly stated that he would have an officer “shanked.”
He is charged with third-degree assault on a peace officer (communicable bodily fluid), a Class D felony; third-degree terroristic threatening, resisting arrest, third-degree assault on a police or probation officer, fourth-degree assault with minor injury, all Class A misdemeanors; second-degree disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor; and alcohol intoxication in a public place, first and second offenses, violations.
Stigers was transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail where he is being held. Bond has not yet been set in his case.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.