Frankfort police arrested a local man on a litany of charges including assault on a police officer following a fight at Rose’s Pub Thursday night.

Officers, who were dispatched to the Elkhorn Court bar at 10:26 p.m., made contact with a male who had a large laceration to his head. The male told police that Jordan Stigers, 25, struck him in the face before leaving the pub.

Police located Stigers, of Frankfort, walking in the middle of the road on Navajo Trail a few minutes later and reportedly observed that his speech was slurred and that he had an odor of alcohol on his breath.

According to his arrest citation, Stigers became combatant with officers after he was read his Miranda rights and handcuffed. He attempted to pull away and resist arrest multiple times, the report states.

After being placed inside a police vehicle, Stigers allegedly kicked the windows violently. When FPD Officer Austin Childers opened the door to the vehicle, Stigers reportedly pushed himself out of the vehicle and kicked Childers in the lower shin, causing physical injuries. While being put back in the vehicle, Stigers allegedly elbowed the officer and began screaming despite being asked to stop multiple times.

Childers transported him to Frankfort Regional Medical Center for treatment and Stigers reportedly began screaming profanities. Per his arrest report, Stigers “spit blood and bodily fluids on both an officer and a deputy and threatened to have the law enforcement officers “killed and assaulted after his release.” At one point, he allegedly stated that he would have an officer “shanked.”

He is charged with third-degree assault on a peace officer (communicable bodily fluid), a Class D felony; third-degree terroristic threatening, resisting arrest, third-degree assault on a police or probation officer, fourth-degree assault with minor injury, all Class A misdemeanors; second-degree disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor; and alcohol intoxication in a public place, first and second offenses, violations.

Stigers was transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail where he is being held. Bond has not yet been set in his case.

