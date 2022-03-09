A Franklin Circuit Court grand jury indicted a 33-year-old Frankfort man for murder and other charges on Tuesday.
Camden D. Bell is accused of shooting and killing his 54-year-old father, Walter Bell, on East Main Street near Pizza Hut on Thursday morning.
Camden Bell is charged with murder (domestic violence), a capital offense and a Class A felony; convicted felon in possession of a handgun, a Class C felony; and two counts of first-degree persistent felony offender.
According to dispatch records, a paramedic call 911 at 7:14 a.m. Thursday after an unresponsive male was found lying on the ground. The caller reported that it appeared the male had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.
First responders transported Walter Bell to Frankfort Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. His body was taken to the medical examiner’s office shortly after 9:10 a.m.
FPD Asst. Chief Lynn Aubrey told The State Journal that Walter Bell’s death had been ruled a homicide.
“We want the public to know that there is no danger to individuals in the area,” FPD said in a statement not long after the incident.
Camden Bell was arrested later that day and booked into the Franklin County Regional Jail at 6:28 p.m. His full-cash bond has been set at $500,000.
Walter Bell, the husband of Jo Ann Robinson Bell, was employed at Kentucky State University and an avid North Carolina fan. In addition to watching and playing basketball, he enjoyed listening to music and spending time with his granddaughter, Rayelle Deneé Bell, and his beloved dog, Swagston Kusher Bell. Camden Bell was his lone son.
A graveside service will be held at Greenhill Cemetery at 11 a.m. Friday with Rev. Dr. James Thurman officiating.
This wasn’t Camden Bell’s first encounter with law enforcement.
State Journal records indicate he was sentenced to six years in prison in 2018 for sucker-punching a fellow Franklin County Regional Jail inmate, fracturing his skull.
He was in jail on three felony charges, after having his probation in a 2013 case and a 2015 case revoked, when he struck the inmate, causing the victim to go into convulsions from bleeding on the brain, in plain view of a surveillance camera.
He pleaded guilty to an amended charge of fourth-degree assault, a Class A misdemeanor. A second-degree persistent felony offender charge was dismissed. He was originally charged with second-degree assault, a Class C felony.
Camden Bell also pleaded guilty to tampering with physical evidence, a Class D felony; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and reckless driving, a violation, in a 2016 case. A first-degree persistent felony offender charge was dismissed.
In addition, he pleaded guilty to possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, a Class C felony, and an amended charge of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine), a Class C felony, in one 2017 case. A second-degree persistent felony offender charge was dismissed. Camden Bell was originally charged with enhanced trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine), second offense, a Class B felony.
He was to serve out a 10-year sentence, after having his probation revoked in a previous case, in addition to the six years he was sentenced to. He was released from prison in January 2020 and was to be under probation supervision until August 2025.
A date and time have not been set for his arraignment in the latest case.
