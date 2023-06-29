On Thursday, several legislations passed during the 2023 General Assembly became law, including Senate Bill 79, sponsored by Sen. Julie Racque-Adams (R-Louisville).
SB 79 established what is now being called the “Safe At Home” program, with Secretary of State Michael Adams’ office coordinating efforts in conjunction with Gov. Andy Beshear’s office, the initiation of which was signed into emergency action by Beshear earlier Thursday morning.
“Domestic violence affects both men and women,” Beshear said at Thursday’s Team Kentucky update at the Capitol. “In Kentucky, one in two women and 35% of men experience intimate partner physical violence or rape in their lifetimes.
“As governor, and more important as the dad of a son and a daughter, that is totally unacceptable and we all ought to be committed to taking action and making change for every single Kentuckian’s safety.”
The “Safe At Home” program protects the residential addresses of victims of domestic violence, human trafficking, stalking and sexual assault, as well as the addresses of those who share the household of a victim.
According to Adams, “Kentucky has one of the highest rates of domestic violence in the nation. Even worse, the government facilitates this through unnecessary publication of individuals’ home addresses.
“When a victim of abuse decides to leave and find a safe place, often her abuser is able to find her. Sometimes, by learning her new location through easily accessible public records.”
The new program, which supplants the existing Address Confidentiality Program, will provide three-fold protections for victims:
Victims addresses will be hidden when they register to vote, no longer requiring a judicially-issued protective order. 700 Capital Ave. (the Capitol) will be made the address of record, and only the Secretary of State and individual county clerks would have records of the victims’ actual addresses, where absentee ballots would be mailed allowing them to vote safely.
700 Capital Ave. would also be the address of record for all public records across local, state, and federal agencies. Kentucky would join 38 other states in initiating this blanket protection.
Victims from other states with similar programs would be able to streamline the application process to join Kentucky’s database.
“Yes, this is an election year,” Adams said. “But that is no reason that those of us in this building cannot come together across party lines, solve pressing problems and protect our most vulnerable. Our legislature did that, passing this law unanimously.
“So has Gov. Beshear,” he continued. “His team has worked closely with my team on implementing this as quickly and effectively as possible. I appreciate that good faith partnership. It serves Kentuckians well.”
