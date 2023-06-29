On Thursday, several legislations passed during the 2023 General Assembly became law, including Senate Bill 79, sponsored by Sen. Julie Racque-Adams (R-Louisville). 

Election 2023 Kentucky Governor

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, left, shakes hands with Secretary of State Michael Adams as he filed for reelection back in December of 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

SB 79 established what is now being called the “Safe At Home” program, with Secretary of State Michael Adams’ office coordinating efforts in conjunction with Gov. Andy Beshear’s office, the initiation of which was signed into emergency action by Beshear earlier Thursday morning.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription