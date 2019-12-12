In his final days as Kentucky’s governor, Matt Bevin issued 428 pardons and commutations.
Five of those pardons were either for Frankfort residents or for people who were convicted of felonies in Franklin County.
Linda Fay Loy, of Frankfort, was convicted of trafficking and possession of a controlled substance in Franklin County Circuit Court in 1997. She was pardoned on Nov. 21.
Mary Julia Tinsley, of Falmouth, was convicted of 37 counts of theft by unlawful taking, 97 counts of theft by unlawful taking and nine counts of unlawful access to a computer in 1998 in Franklin County. She was pardoned on Dec. 9.
James Michael Robinson, of Frankfort, was convicted of three counts of wanton endangerment, two counts of fleeing/evading police, criminal mischief, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving and persistent felony offender in 2000. He was also convicted of receiving stolen property, wanton endangerment, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and burglary in 1997, all in Shelby County Circuit Court.
Robinson was pardoned on Dec. 6.
Donna Fay McNees, of Frankfort, was convicted of 10 counts of unlawful taking in Franklin County in 2002. She was pardoned on Dec. 6.
Justin Steele McIntosh, of Frankfort, was convicted of robbery in Franklin County in 2003. He was pardoned Dec. 6.
In each of the executive orders issuing the pardons, Bevin notes they have all paid their debts to society and are now upstanding citizens.
The pardons restore "all of the rights and privileges a citizen in Kentucky is entitled to."
According to the Kentucky Secretary of State website, the governor has the authority "to commute sentences and pardon infractions of state law and to restore the right to vote and hold public office to any person who has been convicted of a felony."