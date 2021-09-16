blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:

• At 12:05 a.m., officers and deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Bypass Plaza Drive.

• At 3:18 a.m., officers were called to a burglary on East Main Street. A caller reported a window was broken.

• At 8:06 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Cherry Lane. A caller reported someone stole his dog out of his backyard overnight. The caller said the gate was open and the gray pitbull with a red collar was missing.

• At 8:46 a.m., officers were called to a theft on Hawkins Drive. A caller reported a male took his tools, was yelling, using racial slurs and coming after him with a pipe.

• At 10:02 a.m., officers took a theft report on Entrada Drive. A caller reported tools and other items were stolen.

• At 10:56 a.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Deepwood Drive. A caller reported her vehicle was vandalized and she thinks her neighbor did it.

• At 11:20 a.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Brighton Park Boulevard. An officer reported a tractor trailer struck a lightpole trying to turn onto Brighton Park Boulevard.

• At 11:42 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near Brighton Park Boulevard.

• At 1:25 p.m., officers and deputies were called to a theft on Taylor Avenue. A caller reported a male stole a brake rotor and left it in the roadway.

• At 3:18 p.m., deputies took an assault report on Appomattox Drive.

• At 3:45 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Hudson Street.

• At 4:05 p.m., officers and city firefighters responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.

• At 5:14 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Wilkinson Boulevard.

• At 5:26 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Louisville Road.

• At 7:26 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 8:22 p.m., deputies were notified of a missing person on Manor Drive.

• At 8:25 p.m., officers, deputies, county fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near the Interstate 64 ramp. A caller reported a Chevy Trailblazer and silver sedan were involved in the accident. One female was complaining of knee pain.

• At 11:14 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a smoke smell on U.S. 127 South.

