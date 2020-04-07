Douglass Avenue fire
Local law enforcement roped off Douglas Avenue Monday afternoon after responding to a structure fire on the street near the Kentucky State University campus. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

Police have not identified a person found dead inside a burning house Monday afternoon.

According to a news release from the city, the body was found inside the structure as firefighters were extinguishing the fire.

The fire was reported at 4:04 p.m. on Douglas Avenue off East Main Street near the Kentucky State University campus, according to police records. Callers said there was a person inside the structure at the time.

Police and firefighters block the entrance to Douglas Avenue Monday afternoon after a body was found inside a burning home. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

Frankfort firefighters and police responded and found a single-family home with heavy smoke and fire coming from the windows and the door. 

The identity of the person, cause of death and circumstances of the fire have not been identified, according to the release. An investigation is ongoing into the circumstances of the fire and the death.

