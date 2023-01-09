A local man accused of shooting a man and his dog in September 2019 pleaded guilty to murder, cruelty to animals and several other charges in Franklin Circuit Court on Monday morning instead of going through with a trial scheduled to begin that day.

Antonio Bolling (courtesy of Franklin County Jail)

Frankfort police reports indicate that Antonio Bolling shot and killed 24-year-old Coty Lee Brumback and his dog, Baloo, in the parking garage between St. Clair Street and Catfish Alley, following a verbal argument. The dog died at the scene, while Brumback died a few hours later during surgery at Frankfort Regional Medical Center. 

