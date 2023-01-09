A local man accused of shooting a man and his dog in September 2019 pleaded guilty to murder, cruelty to animals and several other charges in Franklin Circuit Court on Monday morning instead of going through with a trial scheduled to begin that day.
Frankfort police reports indicate that Antonio Bolling shot and killed 24-year-old Coty Lee Brumback and his dog, Baloo, in the parking garage between St. Clair Street and Catfish Alley, following a verbal argument. The dog died at the scene, while Brumback died a few hours later during surgery at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
According to the plea agreement between the defendant and the Commonwealth's attorney's office, Bolling will plead guilty to murder, a Class A felony; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, a Class C felony; tampering with physical evidence, a Class D felony; and cruelty to animals, a Class A misdemeanor.
In exchange for the guilty plea, Commonwealth Attorney Larry Cleveland will recommend a sentence of 25 years for murder, 10 years for the weapons charge, one year for animal cruelty and five years for evidence tampering. According to the agreement, all sentences would run concurrently for a total of 25 years.
Bolling has been held in the Franklin County Regional Jail on a $100,000 bond since his arrest in September 2019.
Cleveland said that the COVID-19 pandemic is to blame for the long wait times on major felony cases such as Bolling's.
"There was COVID as well as other cases to try in front of it, historically," Cleveland told The State Journal. "I hope we can pick up the pace and try a lot of murder cases and things this year and get this backlog beaten down."
A second person, Nena Washington, was also indicted for complicity to commit murder, a Class A felony, and second-degree cruelty to animals, a Class A misdemeanor. Police said she provided the weapon to Bolling and helped him leave the scene after the shooting.
Cleveland said that in December 2021 she pleaded guilty to criminal facilitation to murder and cruelty to animals, respectively. Washington was sentenced to five years in prison and was granted probation on the condition that she testify against Bolling in the event of a trial.
