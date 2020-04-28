Antonio Bolling

Antonio Bolling

Murder suspect Antonio Bolling will remain in jail on a $100,000 bond after a judge denied a bond reduction Tuesday.

Franklin Commonwealth’s Attorney Larry Cleveland said the request was made Friday in Franklin Circuit Court, but was officially denied with a judicial order filed Tuesday.

Bolling has been incarcerated since September 2019 when he allegedly shot and killed 24-year-old Coty Lee Brumback and his dog, Baloo, in a parking garage following a verbal argument.

Police said Bolling and Brumback had been in an argument earlier in the evening. Brumback reportedly walked away, but Bolling and others followed him to a parking garage between St. Clair Street and Catfish Alley.

Bolling allegedly shot the dog, then Brumback.

Cleveland said a trial date has not been set because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I don’t know when we’ll try it,” he said.

Bolling was indicted for murder, a Class A felony; first-degree possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, a Class C felony; tampering with physical evidence, a Class D felony; second-degree cruelty to animals, a Class A misdemeanor; and two counts of second-degree persistent felony offender.

Bolling was previously convicted of trafficking in cocaine in 2016. He also previously was sentenced on assault and criminal trespassing charges which were reduced from felonies to misdemeanors.

A second person, Nena Washington, was also indicted for complicity to commit murder, a Class A felony, and second-degree cruelty to animals, a Class A misdemeanor. Police said she provided the weapon to Bolling and helping his leave the scene after the shooting. 

Both Bolling and Washington remain in the Franklin County Regional Jail. Washington is also being held on a $100,000 full-cash bond.

