There’s a new chief in town and he's a familiar face.
Dustin "Dusty" Bowman was unanimously named to the position of Frankfort police chief following a special-called meeting of the city commission Wednesday afternoon.
Bowman, who was previously a captain in the department, will take the helm Thursday. He was one of the top two candidates after city leaders narrowed down the field after wrapping up interviews on Friday.
“We all stand by the same top two with integrity and confidence of two great choices,” stated Mayor Pro Tem Katrisha Waldridge, while explaining her vote. “The community committee evaluations proved the same.”
Waldridge said there were many internal candidates who applied for the position and it was refreshing to see that the leadership of the police department “has really spun into something great and it’s going to be great moving forward.”
"I think each and every man and woman that works for our police department has done an amazing job," she stated.
Mayor Layne Wilkerson concurred.
“We had a lot of very good candidates,” he explained. “This was a tough decision, but I feel like we made the right choice.”
Waldridge also stressed that city leaders knew how important the decision was in order for the community to move forward and didn’t want to delay the vote any longer.
All city commission members, which the exception of Kyle Thompson, were present at the special-called meeting.
In her motion to appoint Bowman, which was seconded by Commissioner Leesa Unger, Waldridge City Manager Laura Hagg and Human Resources Director Kathy Fields “to proceed with finalizing employment terms, including salary with the range requested on his application and other necessary actions to complete his hire.”
Bowman, a veteran of the force, will fill the vacancy left by former chief Charles “Chuck” Adams, who announced his retirement in December after 22 years of service — three of which he served in the top position.
Adams was honored at the Dec. 20 city commission meeting with a proclamation declaring the date Chuck Adams Day in Frankfort.
“My staff, the folks I work with at the police department, are second to none, and I would put them up against any other police department if it was a competition in professionalism and service,” Adams stated at the meeting.
In his letter of resignation, which was sent to elected city leaders and staff, Adams wrote, “I truly appreciate the opportunity to serve the Frankfort community that the current and previous Board of Commissioners has given me. It has been an honor.”
Bowman has yet to return The State Journal’s request for comment.
This developing story will be updated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Excellent choice. Congratulations Chief Bowman!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.