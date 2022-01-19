There’s a new chief in town and he's a familiar face.

Dustin "Dusty" Bowman was unanimously named to the position of Frankfort police chief following a special-called meeting of the city commission Wednesday afternoon.

Bowman, who was previously a captain in the department, will take the helm Thursday. He was one of the top two candidates after city leaders narrowed down the field after wrapping up interviews on Friday.

“We all stand by the same top two with integrity and confidence of two great choices,” stated Mayor Pro Tem Katrisha Waldridge, while explaining her vote. “The community committee evaluations proved the same.”

Waldridge said there were many internal candidates who applied for the position and it was refreshing to see that the leadership of the police department “has really spun into something great and it’s going to be great moving forward.”

"I think each and every man and woman that works for our police department has done an amazing job," she stated.

Mayor Layne Wilkerson concurred.

“We had a lot of very good candidates,” he explained. “This was a tough decision, but I feel like we made the right choice.”

Waldridge also stressed that city leaders knew how important the decision was in order for the community to move forward and didn’t want to delay the vote any longer.

All city commission members, which the exception of Kyle Thompson, were present at the special-called meeting. 

In her motion to appoint Bowman, which was seconded by Commissioner Leesa Unger, Waldridge City Manager Laura Hagg and Human Resources Director Kathy Fields “to proceed with finalizing employment terms, including salary with the range requested on his application and other necessary actions to complete his hire.”

Bowman, a veteran of the force, will fill the vacancy left by former chief Charles “Chuck” Adams, who announced his retirement in December after 22 years of service — three of which he served in the top position.

Adams was honored at the Dec. 20 city commission meeting with a proclamation declaring the date Chuck Adams Day in Frankfort.

“My staff, the folks I work with at the police department, are second to none, and I would put them up against any other police department if it was a competition in professionalism and service,” Adams stated at the meeting.

In his letter of resignation, which was sent to elected city leaders and staff, Adams wrote, “I truly appreciate the opportunity to serve the Frankfort community that the current and previous Board of Commissioners has given me. It has been an honor.”

Bowman has yet to return The State Journal’s request for comment.

This developing story will be updated.

