A Frankfort woman accused of burglarizing a storage unit more than once was also charged with possession of illegal drugs Tuesday afternoon.
At 3:30 p.m., police were dispatched to Storage Pal on Laralan Avenue where they located 47-year-old Stephanie Eastman in the hallway of a temperature-controlled unit. She reportedly told officers that she didn’t have a unit in the facility but came inside because she noticed the door was open.
Police noticed an object inside Eastman’s bra and asked her to remove it. She allegedly pulled out a flathead screwdriver and was also carrying a flashlight.
Officers reviewed security video footage, which reportedly showed Eastman breaking into and entering a storage unit.
After she was detained, she asked officers to retrieve her purse out of her vehicle. Inside her purse police allegedly found two prescription bottles — one for ibuprofen and another for Gabapentin — with most of the labels torn off. A broken Xanax bar was found inside one of the bottles, prompting a probable search of Eastman’s vehicle.
According to her arrest citation, officers located a black pouch containing suspected methamphetamine near the center console, several master keys locks for the storage facility and more flathead screwdrivers.
Eastman is also suspected of burglarizing the storage facility on April 18.
She is charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, and two counts of third-degree burglary, all Class D felonies; possession of burglary tools, second-degree criminal mischief and third-degree possession of a controlled substance, all Class A misdemeanors; and prescription controlled substance not in a proper container, first offense, a Class B misdemeanor.
Eastman was transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail. Bond has not yet been set in her case.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.