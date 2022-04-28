A Frankfort woman accused of burglarizing a storage unit more than once was also charged with possession of illegal drugs Tuesday afternoon.

At 3:30 p.m., police were dispatched to Storage Pal on Laralan Avenue where they located 47-year-old Stephanie Eastman in the hallway of a temperature-controlled unit. She reportedly told officers that she didn’t have a unit in the facility but came inside because she noticed the door was open.

Police noticed an object inside Eastman’s bra and asked her to remove it. She allegedly pulled out a flathead screwdriver and was also carrying a flashlight.

Officers reviewed security video footage, which reportedly showed Eastman breaking into and entering a storage unit.

After she was detained, she asked officers to retrieve her purse out of her vehicle. Inside her purse police allegedly found two prescription bottles — one for ibuprofen and another for Gabapentin — with most of the labels torn off. A broken Xanax bar was found inside one of the bottles, prompting a probable search of Eastman’s vehicle.

According to her arrest citation, officers located a black pouch containing suspected methamphetamine near the center console, several master keys locks for the storage facility and more flathead screwdrivers.

Eastman is also suspected of burglarizing the storage facility on April 18.

She is charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, and two counts of third-degree burglary, all Class D felonies; possession of burglary tools, second-degree criminal mischief and third-degree possession of a controlled substance, all Class A misdemeanors; and prescription controlled substance not in a proper container, first offense, a Class B misdemeanor.

Eastman was transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail. Bond has not yet been set in her case.

