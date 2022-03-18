Vernon Jackson credits God and the writing on the wall of his solitary confinement jail cell for helping him overcome his addiction to drugs and alcohol.
In 2018, while serving time for robbing a Lexington Marathon gas station clerk at knifepoint Jackson was sent to “the hole,” where he spent 23 hours a day in isolation.
“On one of the walls of my cell were the words Revive Life House,” he said from the addiction treatment facility in Nicholasville where he was once a client and now works full time in maintenance.
At the time, he was facing 10 to 20 years in prison — of which he would be required to serve 85% — and had a holder from Franklin County Circuit Court on theft charges. In other words, the odds of him being released were slim.
Jackson, a Frankfort native, said the judge repeatedly denied bond reduction in his case because he was armed when he committed his crime, considered a danger to society and a flight risk because he was on the run for two years after the robbery.
“Finally, I was beat down and tired and turned myself in,” he told The State Journal.
“But even in jail I was doing drugs, smoking cigarettes and making homemade wine.”
That’s what earned him trips to solitary confinement on two separate occasions and even though he was in a different cell each time, Revive Life House was written on walls in both cells.
In 2018, the judge agreed to sentence Jackson to eight years with credit for time served.
“This is the worst mistake I have ever made in my life,” he told the judge at his sentencing hearing. “But it saved my life.”
The judge probated his sentence for a period of five years and Jackson was released to the drug addiction treatment center.
“My mom drove me to Revive Life House and told me ‘you are not getting out of this car until we get there,’” he recalled.
Jackson was also required to pay court costs, complete community service and remain drug- and alcohol-free.
The start of an addiction
The 50-year-old traces the start of his drug and alcohol addiction to back when he was a 14- or 15-year-old student at Franklin County High School in the late 80s and early 90s.
“I was a standout in sports and made the varsity teams early on, which meant I was hanging out with older guys,” he stated.
Known for his quickness, Jackson played running back, cornerback and returned kicks and punts on the football team. He also ran the 100-meter dash for the track team and was on the 4x100 relay team.
He began drinking and dabbled with marijuana when hanging out with friends and his addiction blossomed from there.
Jackson eventually quit school and began drinking heavily. During this time period he was also in and out of jail for fighting and DUIs.
In 2003, he went to treatment for the first time at the Hope Center in Lexington. He worked the Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) 12-step program and got clean.
Jackson stayed sober for five years before he relapsed and started smoking crack cocaine.
“The next 15 years were hell. I thought I’d never live again,” he said, adding that his wife at the time was also in recovery.
“It was another demon in itself with us,” he explained saying they both relapsed together.
That’s when they realized the relationship was toxic and wasn’t going to work.
“Not everybody can get clean the first time. It’s a battle,” he said. “I’ve lost some close friends to this that I met in treatment and they’re not here anymore.”
In addition to taking his marriage, Jackson’s addiction was also to blame for losing jobs, his home, vehicles and just about anything with monetary value. His drug addiction affected him emotionally, mentally and physically.
But most importantly, he lost himself.
“(My addiction) made me do things I never thought I’d do, but that was a path that I chose and I don’t dwell on it,” Jackson remarked, adding that there is a hereditary component to addiction and he has family members on both his mother’s and father’s side that have struggled.
Coming out of the dark
Just the fact that Jackson got into Revive Life House was a blessing in itself. Not only was he facing a lengthy jail sentence if the judge hadn’t agreed to treatment, but Medicare approved him for the program but declined most everyone else.
“God rolled out the red carpet for me,” he said. “By society’s standards I wasn’t supposed to be there.”
Jackson readily admits that his problems didn’t magically disappear once he got to treatment. He said the first 30 days or so of the then year-long, three-phase program went by easily enough and he even received the client of the week award the first week he was there.
When he was moved up to phase two after roughly two months at the facility, the real work began.
“I guess things had to come out to get fixed,” he stated.
For some addicts, AA or Narcotics Anonymous (NA) are helpful, but those programs didn’t work for Jackson the way that Revive Life House, a faith-based treatment program, did.
“I read my Bible for four or five hours a day straight,” he explained. “I am a Jesus and Holy Spirit person — that’s what saved my life.”
He also clung to his friends who worked there at the time. Now, it’s those people who he calls family.
“No one chooses to become an addict. We’re not sick people, not bad people,” Jackson, who has been clean for 3½ years added.
He said that the stigma surrounding addiction has changed in the last several years and more of society now sees it as a sickness rather than a crime.
But there is still work to do — especially for those who have not personally suffered or had a family member or friend stuck in the throes of addiction.
Nowadays, Jackson is employed full time at the treatment facility that helped him get sober and his future is bright. In addition to working in the maintenance department, he also serves as a peer support specialist and plans to go through a training program at Northern Kentucky University to become a drug and alcohol counselor.
For those clinging to their addiction, he offers a few words of hope.
“Don’t give up. It’s not the plan for your life,” he said. “It’s not how you fall, it’s how you get up.”
