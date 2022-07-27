Deputies found more than they bargained for during a routine traffic stop Friday afternoon.

After pulling over a Toyota Camry because a passenger was not wearing a seatbelt, a law enforcement officer smelled an odor of marijuana inside the vehicle and ordered the occupants out of the vehicle in order to conduct a search.

Christopher Miller

Christopher Miller

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription