A drug bust on a Harrodswood Road marijuana grow operation landed a Frankfort man in jail Wednesday afternoon.

Police executing a search warrant at a residence discovered more than five marijuana plants with roots, several ounces of processed home-grown marijuana, ounces of purchased high-grade marijuana, a grow operation and numerous items of drug paraphernalia.

Ronald Dearinger

Ronald Dearinger

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription