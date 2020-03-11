As temperatures have warmed, more and more people have been out burning brush or other materials.
Open burning is already illegal inside the Frankfort city limits, but Kentucky is in the middle of the spring forest fire hazard season, which ends April 15.
Franklin County Fire Chief Kevin Hutcherson said the department has been receiving more calls about controlled burns recently, as the weather has improved.
“It’s really popular this time of year for people to do their yard cleanup,” he said.
County firefighters have responded to several calls of fires in recent days, but all have been under control when they arrived.
As long as people follow the state guidelines and aren’t infringing on their neighbors, it is OK to burn within the county.
Frankfort Fire and EMS Chief Wayne Briscoe said open burning is prohibited within the city limits. Firefighters have responded to a couple reports of trash cans on fire, but little else.
Franklin County does not have an outdoor burning ordinance, Hutcherson said.
During forest fire hazard seasons, burning is prohibited between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. within 150 feet of any woodlands or brushlands.
Fires should always be attended, Hutcherson said.
“They can’t start it and walk away from it,” he said.
He also suggested checking with the fire department before burning anything.
“We do ask them to call,” he said. “When and if we get a call through dispatch, we will be aware of the fire and location” and know that it is a controlled burn.
The state’s spring forest fire hazard season began Feb. 15. The fall forest fire hazard season runs from Oct. 1 through Dec. 15.
