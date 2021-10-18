A Versailles man who allegedly attempted to kick in the door of a Brawner Street residence was detained by Frankfort Police Friday night.
At 11:05 p.m., police were dispatched to a burglary in progress. Several callers reported a male was trying to kick down the front door to a Bellepoint residence.
When officers arrived they noticed several broken glass figurines and bricks in the front yard. A female resident at the location told police that moments before they arrived Dustin Hudson, 35, tried to break down her door and broke the glass figurines in the yard.
The female told police that Hudson “was upset because another male subject brought her cigarettes.”
She said when he couldn’t gain entry to the residence that Hudson started “to throw the glass figurines at the windows” and then ran away as officers approached.
According to his arrest report, police located several shoe prints on the front door.
Hudson was located on Kentucky Avenue, placed in handcuffs and read his rights. When officers attempted to speak with him he allegedly became irate and refused to cooperate. Law enforcement noted a strong smell of alcohol on his breath and reported Hudson had slurred speech and actions consistent with someone under the influence of alcohol.
Hudson’s arrest citation states he “began screaming profanities, causing alarm and unwanted noise to the nearby residents.” He was advised several times by officers to stop screaming, but he refused to do so.
He is charged with second-degree burglary, a Class C felony; third-degree criminal mischief and second-degree disorderly conduct, both Class B misdemeanors; and alcohol intoxication in a public place, first and second offenses, a violation.
Hudson is being detained in the Franklin County Regional Jail on a $5,000 full-cash bond.
