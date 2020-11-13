A California man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for attempting to solicit a minor online for sex.
Michael John Davidson, 31, was convicted in May in U.S. District Court following a trial, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
The incidents occurred in February 2019 when Davidson contacted a person through the KiK online messaging app who identified as a 15-year-old female in Franklin County. The person, though, was an investigator for the Cyber Crimes Branch of the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office.
The conversation continued for three days, which Davidson reportedly turned sexual and sent images of himself to the other person.
The conversation led to an agreed meeting for sex in Frankfort on Feb. 22, 2019. Davidson drove from Jamestown to Frankfort, and met the investigators instead. Davidson was arrested and later charged with attempted online enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity.
Davidson was sentenced Thursday to 120 months, of which he must serve 85%, or eight and a half years in prison. He would then be on probation for 20 years He was also ordered to pay $5,100 in assessments.
“The defendant used the internet to knowingly plan to have sex with someone he believed was a 15 year old girl,” U.S. Attorney Robert Duncan Jr. said in a statement. “Fortunately, because of the excellent work of law enforcement, he was identified and arrested. His federal prison sentence is deserved, and serves as a warning for those who would engage in similar conduct.”
“Investigators with our Cyber Crimes Unit work to stay one step ahead of cyber predators who target children,” Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said. “As children spend more time online during the pandemic, these efforts and partnerships with law enforcement are more important than ever.
The trial lasted a day and a half and the jury spent an hour in deliberations, Duncan’s office said.
