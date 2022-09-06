A Tennessee man was arrested Sunday night following a car chase with police.
A Frankfort police officer observed a black 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix cross the center line on Louisville Road around 8:49 p.m. and suspected that the driver might be under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
After running the license plate, which came back to a white Ford vehicle, the officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop.
According to the arrest citation, Joshua Overton, the 45-year-old driver of the vehicle, turned into the Marathon at the corner of Collins Lane and Louisville Road, cut through the parking lot and then turned into the Juniper Hills Apartments parking lot before heading east on Louisville Road.
“The vehicle was swerving across the lanes of Louisville Road without showing regard for the safety of pedestrians so I initiated my lights and sirens,” the officer wrote in the arrest report. “The vehicle continued down Louisville hill towards downtown going into the opposite lanes of travel.
“As we approached downtown, the vehicle disregarded several stop signs in the downtown area and was traveling at approximately 60 mph on Steele Street, which is a 25 mph street.”
Overton’s vehicle then turned onto Shelby Street and headed south toward Lafayette Drive — nearly striking an FPD cruiser — before going back up Louisville Road. Near the intersection of Louisville Road and U.S. 127 South, the driver made an abrupt turn into TreadPro and struck a parked car, which is when the pursuing officer and his backup quickly took Overton into custody.
Overton reportedly told police that he was “high and had been doing dope for several days.” Dispatch confirmed that he did not have a valid driver’s license and when asked, Overton allegedly said “there was dope and syringes in the vehicle.”
During a search of the vehicle, officers discovered suspected methamphetamine and syringes.
Overton was taken to Frankfort Regional Medical Center for medical clearance and a blood draw. While at the hospital, it was confirmed that the license plate on the vehicle had been stolen.
Overton, of Clarksville, Tennessee, is charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), theft of a motor vehicle registration plate and first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), all Class D felonies; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, first offense, and no operator’s license, both Class B misdemeanors; and disregarding stop sign, speeding 26 mph over speed limit and reckless driving, all violations.
He was transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail. Bond has yet to be set in his case.
