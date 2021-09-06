A Carlisle man, who allegedly attempted to discard a wallet and illegal drugs after being stopped by Frankfort Police on Thursday, is behind bars at the Franklin County Regional Jail.

A Frankfort police officer responding to a disturbance call on Taylor Avenue shortly before 10 a.m., located Robert Vanhoose, 29, who matched the description of one of the males involved.

According to his arrest citation, an officer observed Vanhoose “throw something into the weeds on the side of the road under the guardrail.”

Officers detained him and found the items he had tried to dispose — three syringes taped together next to a wallet, which reportedly contained two plastic baggies — one with small pills that Vanhoose identified as Xanax bars and the other with a white powdery substance, the arrest report states.

Vanhoose was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), third of greater offense, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), first offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.

Vanhoose is also being held on a warrant out of Scott County on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), first offense, and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor, from an incident on Aug. 27.

He also was served a warrant out of Nicholas County for a probation violation.

Vanhoose is being held at FCRJ on a $5,000 full-cash bond.  

