CASA of the Bluegrass introduced staff and volunteers to a new wooden model courtroom created by builder and designer Josef R. Soper with Imagination Dollhouses for Children.

Imagination Dollhouses for Children was founded in 2008. The very first dollhouse was created by Soper and given as a gift for his oldest granddaughter.

Since then, he’s been building and donating dollhouses to nonprofit organizations that work with children in crisis. Dollhouses have been delivered to children's advocacy centers in at least 22 states.

CASA of the Bluegrass has received a wooden model courtroom to help prepare young children for the ordeal of testifying about their abuse in court. (Photo submitted)

Imagination Dollhouses’ mission is to provide, at no cost to the organization, a well-built, and easily navigable dollhouse in which children in crisis will feel comfortable exercising their imagination. Their play-scale courtrooms are also provided at no cost to nonprofit organizations that must prepare young children for the ordeal of testifying about their abuse in court.

“We really think this will be a great resource for child victims who may have to testify in a courtroom,” said Tami Wilson, executive director for CASA of the Bluegrass. “While it’s very seldom that a child is required to appear in court, we want to be as ready as possible. Childhood trauma often either submerges itself into adulthood or bubbles over throughout a child’s life.

“We want to shelter them and make sure that our staff and volunteers are treating adverse childhood experiences properly. Mr. Soper’s model is helping us do just that. Boyle County High School students have also proven to be great allies for our fight against child abuse as well. We are truly thankful and always humble.”

Boyle County students Sophia Wilson, Joey Chen and Emily Warriner assisted CASA by painting wooden peg dolls to represent the various parties involved in a case.

For additional information, contact Volunteer & Community Engagement Coordinator, Remonica Garr at CASA of the Bluegrass, 859-936-3510, or remonica@casaofthebluegrass.org.

