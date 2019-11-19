A man who is accused of writing a racial slur on the side of a black family’s car at Kroger West earlier this year appeared in court on Tuesday, but his pretrial conference was moved to next month.
Richard Beeler II, of Frankfort, was charged with third-degree criminal mischief last month in connection with racially motivated vandalism found on the car of a black family in September.
County Attorney Rick Sparks asked that the pretrial conference be pushed back because the Rev. Ron Moore, who is a member of the family, was not present in court on Tuesday. The prosecution wanted Moore’s perspective to be heard in the case, especially because of the racial motivation.
“Victims need to be heard,” Sparks said.
Beeler previously pleaded not guilty to the charge.