Franklin District Court Judge Kathy Mangeot issued an order on April 7 dismissing the case against Bondurant Middle School Principal Whitney Allison.

Allison was indicted in 2019 on a single charge of failure to report child dependency, neglect or abuse, a Class B misdemeanor. The charge stemmed from a Franklin Circuit Court case that accused former BMS seventh grade teacher Todd Joseph Smith of two counts of sexual abuse, a Class D felony.

In early February after less than two hours of deliberation, a 12-person Franklin Circuit Court jury found Smith not guilty of the charges, which stemmed from allegations made by two students who claimed that Smith grabbed their buttocks during the 2018-19 school year.

Whitney Allison

Whitney Allison

Allison was charged with not preparing a report to local law enforcement after learning that or having reason to believe a child may have been abused.

Court records indicate that Allison’s attorney, Elliott Miller, filed numerous continuances in the case including one until after Smith’s jury trial had been resolved.

“Specifically, if Dr. Smith is found to not have committed the underlying offense of sexual abuse for which he is charged, then Allison could not have violated the law in failing to report Dr. Smith’s alleged conduct. Thus, she could be absolved of any culpability,” Elliott wrote.

He stated that trying his client before a resolution in Smith’s case “could significantly impact Allison’s case” especially if she was convicted and Smith was found not guilty of the charges against him.

“Although Allison appropriately investigated the allegations against Dr. Smith and reported the allegation the very next morning to Deputy (Montey) Chappell, Allison was subsequently indicted on Sept. 24, 2019,” Elliott added. “The indictment states that Allison ‘knew or had reasonable cause to believe that a child was dependent, neglected or abused and failed to immediately cause an oral or written report to be made to a local law enforcement agency …’ Of course, if Dr. Smith never committed the offense for which he is charged then Allison could not have committed the offense for which she is charged.”

In her order to dismiss the charge, Mangeot wrote that after a thorough review of Allison’s case and supporting case law “the court does NOT believe any provision of KRS 620.030 is applicable to (the) defendant as a matter of law.”

Mangeot continued, “When a person does not ‘know’ firsthand but is expected to report allegations only when they have reasonable cause to do so, it is clear said person not only has a right to conduct an investigation, but a duty to determine the reasonableness of said allegation before reporting same. That’s exactly what the defendant did in this case.”

The judge ruled that there was no probable cause for the charge against Allison.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription