The attempted bribery case against the Franklin County Schools superintendent was dismissed without prejudice in Franklin County District Court on Tuesday.
Superintendent Mark Kopp was charged with attempted bribery of a public servant, which was listed as a misdemeanor on the indictment by a county grand jury in September. However, bribery is a Class C felony, according to state law. Kopp appeared in court on Tuesday for a pretrial conference.
District Court Judge Kathy Mangeot ruled that the court would dismiss the case without prejudice, meaning that Franklin County Circuit Court could choose to revisit the case. She said that she would dismiss the charge as written, because the case says that the charge is a misdemeanor. Kentucky district courts hear misdemeanors and circuit courts hear felonies.
“I think what’s in front of me on paper is a misdemeanor. We all agree that this is not a misdemeanor,” Mangeot said.
Because she granted the dismissal without prejudice, the case could be revived in circuit court.