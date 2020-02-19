After being granted two continuances by an Athens-Clarke County (Georgia) Court judge, Franklin County Clerk Jeff Hancock entered a plea on a misdemeanor public intoxication charge on Feb. 4.
Hancock pleaded "nolo contendere," or no contest, to the charge, which stemmed from an incident at an Athens bar following the University of Kentucky-Georgia football game in mid-October.
In entering a nolo contendere plea, a defendant neither admits nor disputes a charge and, under Georgia law, pleading no contest is an alternative to pleading guilty or not guilty.
An Athens-Clarke County Court clerk said Hancock paid a $210 fine and that the case has been closed.
"I was offered an option to resolve this issue by paying a fine of $210. I made the most practical and economical decision and accepted the offer," Hancock told a reporter Wednesday afternoon. "This allowed me to avoid spending any more valuable time and resources related to this matter."
According to the police report, Hancock was cited for allegedly trying to pick fights with customers and employees of 100 Proof, a bar not far from Sanford Stadium, where earlier in the evening UK suffered a 21-0 loss to the Bulldogs.
Following the incident, Hancock told The State Journal that he was mistakenly identified as being part of a group of rowdy patrons and “was in the wrong place at the wrong time.”
His original arraignment was scheduled in November, but Hancock was granted a continuance until the new year. The judge gave a second continuance in the case on Jan. 21.
"I can now put this behind me and move forward and focus my attention on my family and my career," Hancock added, thanking those who publicly and privately supported him. "At this time it is a closed matter and I hope you respect my privacy."
Hancock was reelected as county clerk without opposition in 2018.
