A former Bondurant Middle School teacher charged with sexual abuse will likely get a trial date later this summer.
Todd Joseph Smith was indicted in 2019 on two counts of first-degree sexual abuse after he allegedly abused two students.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Zach Becker said Smith is due back in Franklin Circuit Court on Aug. 14.
“We anticipate a trial date will be assigned” at that point, Becker said Friday. “We want to make sure we have a date we can (keep).”
Smith, he said, is living in Florida.
According to court records, Smith allegedly abused one child in August 2018 and again in March 2019. Smith was a seventh-grade math and science teacher at the school. He was hired on a one-year contract for the 2018-19 school year, but it was not renewed.
School district records indicated Smith was hired after receiving an emergency teaching certificate and an emergency substitute teaching certificate in Franklin County.
Bondurant Principal Whitney Allison was charged in the case with failure to report child dependency, a misdemeanor. She is scheduled to appear in Franklin District Court July 21.
First-degree sexual abuse is a Class D felony.
