Frankfort police arrested a local man Tuesday night after an officer allegedly witnessed him strangle a woman on Crestwood Drive.

Officers were dispatched to a domestic dispute at 9 p.m. The 911 caller reported that a male knocked on her door and told her to call police because a male was beating up a female behind a neighboring house.

Charles Hendren

