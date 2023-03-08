Frankfort police arrested a local homeless man Tuesday afternoon after he allegedly attempted to cash a forged check.

Officers were called to Whitaker Bank in Franklin Square at approximately 1:30 p.m. where they made contact with 43-year-old Jason Allen Martin, who reportedly told them he did try to cash a forged check.

