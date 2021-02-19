Three years after his arrest for allegedly possessing and distributing explicit images of minors, the case against a Frankfort man will be going to federal court.
Marcus Tate, 37, was arrested by Kentucky State Police in December 2017 following an undercover investigation.
Friday in Franklin County Circuit Court, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Zach Becker said Tate’s attorney had filed a motion to dismiss the case because of an expected federal indictment.
Becker told Circuit Judge Thomas Wingate he had spoken with federal prosecutors, who said they expected to indict Tate in the next couple of months.
Rather than dismiss the case now, Becker said he would request a trial date several months in the future. If Tate is indicted federally, the state trial date could be canceled and the case dismissed at that point.
Tate faces 12 counts of distribution of matter portraying the sexual performance by a minor and one count of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor. Both are Class D felonies.
Police said the investigation was started by the Internet Crimes Against Children task force after Tate allegedly uploaded the files online. State police served a search warrant at a residence and confiscated equipment used in the alleged offenses.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.