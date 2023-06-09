Friday morning’s Circuit Court motion hour docket was filled with updates in several major cases. Franklin County Circuit Judges Phillip Shepherd and Thomas Wingate ruled on several plea changes, as well as scheduled sentencings in two particularly notable cases.

Serena Jasso, 23, changed her plea to guilty on two charges of wanton endangerment in the first degree after accepting a recommended offer from the Commonwealth’s Attorney Office. 

Alex Howard on Zoom

Alex Howard, facing multiple abuse and assault charges, appears in Franklin Circuit Court over Zoom Friday. Howard is currently in custody in Woodford County. (Anna Latek | State Journal)

